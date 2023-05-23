Chopped in Half: Obituary’s Live Performance at Mohawk Austin, TX on May 22, 2023

Obituary: Chopped in Half Live at Mohawk Austin, TX May 22, 2023

On May 22, 2023, the metal world lost one of its most iconic and influential bands. Chopped in Half, the death metal legends from Florida, played their final show at Mohawk Austin, TX before calling it quits after over 30 years of crushing riffs and brutal vocals.

The Show

The show was a fitting tribute to the band’s legacy, with fans from all over the country coming to see them one last time. Mohawk Austin was packed to the brim, and the energy in the room was electric as the band took to the stage.

Chopped in Half opened the set with “Internal Bleeding,” a classic track from their debut album “Slowly We Rot.” The crowd erupted into a frenzy as the band’s signature sound of guttural vocals, lightning-fast drums, and crushing guitar riffs filled the air.

The band played a career-spanning set that included fan favorites like “Cause of Death,” “Turned Inside Out,” and “Chopped in Half.” The band’s precision and intensity never wavered, and the audience was completely captivated by their performance.

The End of an Era

As the show drew to a close, lead vocalist John Tardy took a moment to address the crowd. “We’ve been doing this for a long time, and it’s been an incredible journey,” he said. “But all good things must come to an end, and this is it for us.”

The band closed the show with “Slowly We Rot,” the title track from their debut album. As the final notes rang out, the audience erupted into a standing ovation, cheering and clapping for the band that had meant so much to them for so many years.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Chopped in Half may be gone, but their legacy will live on forever. As one of the pioneers of death metal, they paved the way for countless other bands and inspired generations of musicians.

The band’s music will continue to be played and celebrated by fans around the world, and their influence will be felt for years to come. Chopped in Half may be gone, but they will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Chopped in Half. Thank you for everything.

