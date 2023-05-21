Chopped in Half Performs Live at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood: A Tribute to Obituary (May 19, 2023)

Obituary Rocks the Fonda Theater with Chopped in Half Live Performance

On May 19, 2023, metal legends Obituary took to the stage at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood to perform their classic hit “Chopped in Half” live. The band, known for their brutal sound and intense stage presence, did not disappoint, delivering a performance that left fans in awe.

Obituary’s Legacy

Formed in 1984, Obituary has been a force in the metal scene for nearly four decades. Their unique blend of death metal and groove has earned them a devoted following, and their influence can be heard in countless bands that have come after them.

Over the years, Obituary has released ten studio albums and countless live recordings, cementing their place in the pantheon of metal greats. Their live shows are legendary, with the band’s energy and intensity unmatched by any other act.

The Fonda Theater Performance

On May 19, 2023, Obituary brought their signature sound to the Fonda Theater, delivering a performance that will go down in history. The band kicked off their set with “Redneck Stomp,” a track from their 1997 album “Back from the Dead.”

As the crowd roared with approval, the band launched into the opening riff of “Chopped in Half,” and the theater erupted. The song, which tells the story of a gruesome murder, is one of Obituary’s most popular tracks, and the live performance did not disappoint.

Lead singer John Tardy’s guttural screams and drummer Donald Tardy’s thundering beats filled the theater, while guitarists Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews shredded on their instruments. Bassist Terry Butler held down the low end, providing a solid foundation for the band’s sound.

A Night to Remember

As the band launched into other classic tracks like “Slowly We Rot” and “Cause of Death,” the crowd moshed and headbanged with abandon. The energy in the theater was palpable, and it was clear that both the band and the fans were having the time of their lives.

Obituary’s performance of “Chopped in Half” was the highlight of the night, with fans screaming along to the song’s chorus and moshing in the pit. The band’s performance was flawless, with each member playing with precision and passion.

As the final notes of “Chopped in Half” rang out, the crowd erupted into applause. Obituary had delivered a performance for the ages, and fans left the theater buzzing with excitement.

A Lasting Legacy

Obituary’s performance at the Fonda Theater on May 19, 2023, will go down in history as one of the band’s greatest moments. Their signature sound and intense stage presence left an indelible impression on the crowd, and fans will be talking about this performance for years to come.

As the band continues to tour and perform, their legacy in the metal scene will only grow stronger. Obituary has cemented their place in history as one of the greatest metal bands of all time, and their music will continue to inspire and influence generations of metal fans.

