Choua Lee Yang Death – Dead :Choua Lee Yang Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Choua Lee Yang has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.
“Star Tribune on Twitter: “Choua Lee Yang, educator and founder of the Hmong charter school Prairie Seeds Academy, has died of COVID-19. She was 53. ”
Choua Lee Yang, educator and founder of the Hmong charter school Prairie Seeds Academy, has died of COVID-19. She was 53. https://t.co/8cOO4h8vjt
— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 13, 2020
