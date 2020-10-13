Choua Lee Yang Death – Dead :Choua Lee Yang Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Choua Lee Yang, educator and founder of the Hmong charter school Prairie Seeds Academy, has died of COVID-19. She was 53.

Choua Lee Yang, educator and founder of the Hmong charter school Prairie Seeds Academy, has died of COVID-19. She was 53. https://t.co/8cOO4h8vjt — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 13, 2020

