Chris Barber Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Barber, one of the giants of the UK jazz scene, has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Sorry to hear of the death of Chris Barber, one of the giants of the UK jazz scene, but also a founding father of… Posted by Billy Bragg on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

RT @AllAboutJazz: OBITUARY: Chris Barber, Giant of British Jazz, Dies at Age 90 https://ift.tt/2NZdE9J

Rachel Mort-Adams

Oh that’s sad, I hadn’t heard.

I saw Chris and his band play a few times alongside another late great, Acker Bilk.

Good times.

He’ll be missed for sure but leaves such a legacy.

Mark Kerrison

This is poignant for me, as I sat with my dad as he passed away listening to Monty Sunshine, his favourite clarinettist, a co-founder with Ken Colyer & Chris Barber of British jazz, leading onto skiffle, folk & rock ‘n’ roll. RIP Chris.

Kevin O’Connor

Oh no! I play Chris a lot on my radio shows. Always trying to make Americans aware of him and other UK traditional musicians. I’m not near it now and it’s hard to find, but I recall a record “Copulatin’ Jazz.?”

Matthew Robert Bragg

So sorry to hear that, Billy; was just thinking about him this weekend as have recorded a review of the 1964 film “Where Has Poor Mickey Gone?” for which he, Ottilie Patterson and Sonny Boy Williamson II provide the title song. I was lucky enough to see him perform in Bath about ten years ago and even got to speak to him after the show – I asked him one question and got a fifteen-minute answer!

The last major link to the beginnings of our great musical explosion of the next few decades; we owe him so much.

Dawn Whitehall

How sad. My uncle introduced me to Chris Barber with Ottilie Paterson. Wonderful music

Bonar Harris

I am so deeply grateful to you for Roots, Radicals and Rockers…”. My friend insisted I read it because he thought it was very good. And he was veryr\ right. I first very slightly learned of the significance of Lonny Donegan and the Skiffle wave back in the 70s when I was playing in what could probably be characterized as a skiffle group with a friend older than me who grew up while skiffle was aflame. Anyway, you painted a vivid picture of everything from Big Bill and Leadbelly all the way into the 60s. All the missing pieces lovingly drawn in. Sorry to hear of the passing of Chris Barber.

Colin Horne

Thanks for this fitting tribute Billy. I only recently finished reading your ‘Roots, Radicals and Rockers’ which made me appreciate the importance of pioneers like Chris Barber

Andrew Sloan

Chris Barber great jazz player My Dad was a great fan. Listened to him when we worked together. One evening his music the next mine. He introduced me to jazz and big band music. I introduced him to yourself and the likes of Paul Weller etc.

Irene Burton

This is sad, I was born in 1951 and my dad was a big Chris Barber and Lonnie Donegan fan. Early treasured memories of listening to 78rpm recordings on an old wind-up gramophone in the front room with him, while the rest of the family listened to the radio in the kitchen. They weren’t so keen on jazz and skiffle, so Dad and I were left alone! Happy days.

Gordon Tweedle

So sad. Chris Barber’s band was the soundtrack to my growing up……. my dad’s favourite ……. ran his own trad jazz band on Merseyside.

I still play a lot of Chris’s music.

Last saw the ‘big’ band in 2008 in Liverpool; must have been one of Pat Halcox’s last appearances. Really great memory.

RIP Chris Barber

Iain McAuslan

Sad news. Remember seeing a great concert (maybe late 80’s) in New Brighton with Acker Bilk & Kenny Ball.

Brian Porter

Saw Chris at the Holborn Halls and at Islington Town Hall in the 50’s Lonnie Donnigan was also part of the band at the time. Great days!

Steve Rhodes

His influence is immense, his generosity to fellow musicians legendary. He helped introduced The Blues to post- war UK and encouraged US performers to play here. What a legacy!