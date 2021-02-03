Chris Bartels Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Bartels has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Chris Bartels has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy heart we share the news that former head coach Chris Bartels has passed away.
We'll forever be grateful for the unyielding passion and love of the game Coach Bartels instilled in our program and the Memphis community.
📰: https://t.co/SgwJhqCErt#GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/MKGlWIKQgL
— Memphis Men's Soccer (@MemphisMSoccer) February 2, 2021
Memphis Men’s Soccer @MemphisMSoccer It is with a heavy heart we share the news that former head coach Chris Bartels has passed away. We’ll forever be grateful for the unyielding passion and love of the game Coach Bartels instilled in our program and the Memphis community. : https://bit.ly/2LdpQlV #GoTigersGo
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.