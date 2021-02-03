Chris Bartels Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Bartels has Died .

Chris Bartels has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart we share the news that former head coach Chris Bartels has passed away. We'll forever be grateful for the unyielding passion and love of the game Coach Bartels instilled in our program and the Memphis community. 📰: https://t.co/SgwJhqCErt#GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/MKGlWIKQgL — Memphis Men's Soccer (@MemphisMSoccer) February 2, 2021

