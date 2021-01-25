Chris Beerman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : local volleyball coach and director of Lexington United Volleyball, Chris Beerman has Died .

Janeil Bonter DiVita

So incredibly sad to hear this news! We will continue to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers. 💔

Marty Denney

It just doesn’t seem possible…… I’m in total shock! Our thoughts and Prayers are with the Beerman family. He has done so much for the volleyball community, specifically his instruction and work with McKenna. He will be greatly missed!

Bonita Lewis Toponak

So heartbreaking… many many prayers for the Beerman and United Family

Frank Romano

Our deepest condolences. The Romano family

Zee Ortiz

Rest In Peace Chris. I appreciate the conversations we had. My condolences to the players and families who you had an impact on. Prayers to the Beerman family as well!

Emily Dorisio

Our prayers are with Mary Beth and his children. He was such an inspiration to so many including my two girls. May he Rest In Peace.

Beth Schott Kronenberg

Rest In Peace Chris. Forever thankful for all you provided Allie. Praying for MaryBeth and your children .

Dawn Hansen Katte

His legacy will run deep and his influence will reach far. I’ve watched the heartfelt tears of Daisy and her friends as they describe their own experiences and heartbreak. Our condolences to the family.

Denise Haines Belcher

Our heartfelt condolences to MB, Kendall and Jackson. May God give you peace & comfort during this difficult time.

Kimberly Wilson-Mackey

Our prayers are with the Beerman family. We are so sorry to hear this news. May God be with his family during this most difficult time.

Kristina Jackson

Heartbreaking , prayers to his family . The Jackson family will always be grateful for what he did for our family .

KM Kelly

This is heartbreaking. Chris was such a wonderful person. My kids have had a lot of excellent coaches over the years, but Chris was truly the best of the best. Praying for Mary Beth, Kendall, and Jackson.

Lisa Schantz

This is heartbreaking. Coach was always so kind to us. Praying for his family.

Terra Williams

He will be missed! He was an assist at South Florida when we played them while I was at Missouri! I also played for his dad in HS. Amazing volleyball family… prayers to his family!