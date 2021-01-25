Chris Beerman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : local volleyball coach and director of Lexington United Volleyball, Chris Beerman has Died .
Chris Beerman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
A local volleyball coach and director of Lexington United Volleyball has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
People close to him say Chris Beerman's legacy goes beyond volleyball. @ClaireMKopsky reports. More details: https://t.co/1I6mqefMyr pic.twitter.com/U37UPCRyND
— LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) January 25, 2021
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.It is with a heavy heart, that we report the passing of our leader, friend, and club director, Chris Beerman. Please continue to keep the entire Beerman family in your thoughts and prayers. #UnitedForBeerman
Janeil Bonter DiVita
So incredibly sad to hear this news! We will continue to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers. 💔
Marty Denney
It just doesn’t seem possible…… I’m in total shock! Our thoughts and Prayers are with the Beerman family. He has done so much for the volleyball community, specifically his instruction and work with McKenna. He will be greatly missed!
Bonita Lewis Toponak
So heartbreaking… many many prayers for the Beerman and United Family
Frank Romano
Our deepest condolences. The Romano family
Zee Ortiz
Rest In Peace Chris. I appreciate the conversations we had. My condolences to the players and families who you had an impact on. Prayers to the Beerman family as well!
Emily Dorisio
Our prayers are with Mary Beth and his children. He was such an inspiration to so many including my two girls. May he Rest In Peace.
Beth Schott Kronenberg
Rest In Peace Chris. Forever thankful for all you provided Allie. Praying for MaryBeth and your children .
Dawn Hansen Katte
His legacy will run deep and his influence will reach far. I’ve watched the heartfelt tears of Daisy and her friends as they describe their own experiences and heartbreak. Our condolences to the family.
Denise Haines Belcher
Our heartfelt condolences to MB, Kendall and Jackson. May God give you peace & comfort during this difficult time.
Kimberly Wilson-Mackey
Our prayers are with the Beerman family. We are so sorry to hear this news. May God be with his family during this most difficult time.
Kristina Jackson
Heartbreaking , prayers to his family . The Jackson family will always be grateful for what he did for our family .
KM Kelly
This is heartbreaking. Chris was such a wonderful person. My kids have had a lot of excellent coaches over the years, but Chris was truly the best of the best. Praying for Mary Beth, Kendall, and Jackson.
Lisa Schantz
This is heartbreaking. Coach was always so kind to us. Praying for his family.
Terra Williams
He will be missed! He was an assist at South Florida when we played them while I was at Missouri! I also played for his dad in HS. Amazing volleyball family… prayers to his family!
