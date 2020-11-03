Chris Bolton Death –Dead-Obituaries : Singer Chris Bolton has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
God Help Us! Love you Chris Bolton. RIP. Much love and prayers go to his brother, Patrick Bolton & Family! I am so sad! My heart is 💔😢😭
Posted by Renee Spearman Scott on Monday, November 2, 2020
He was my host in Idlewild the same year Bishop Rance Allen performed. Chris Bolton …. #RIP. 💔
Posted by Theresa TRose Randleman on Monday, November 2, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I will never forget you, your incredible voice and all the laughs we shared Chris Bolton. We were just clowning on FB a…
Posted by LaTonya Holmes on Monday, November 2, 2020
Shelia Moore-Piper wrote
Oh no!!! My sincerest condolences to you and your entire family!!.
Jewel Cherry wrote
May the peace of God rest upon their family now and always .
Linda Pringle wrote
Oh no!!!!! I spoke to him a month ago after being on Paulette Wright’s Radio Show. I don’t know what to say.
Patrick, my deepest condolences to you and your family. He was a great guy.
Bayichi Mapengo wrote
So Sad Brother.. God is with you through this tough times Papa
Wanda Adams wrote
My prayers and condolences to you and your family!
Bret Leverett wrote
Wowow. This is to much. Ppl r leaving at a crazy rate! Thx U CB for singing & blessing us with ur gift at our church.
Emilia Madondo wrote
What a sad time you must be going through. May God comfort you and all those left behind
Sis Audrey F Muhammad wrote
Praying for comfort my friend. May God be pleased with both of them.
Natalie J Riddle wrote
I knew he looked familiar to me. I’m so sorry Theresa for your loss.
Heather Taylor wrote
Dang! I thought I remembered him. Jesus! So sorry 2020 just won’t Stop!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.