By | November 3, 2020
Chris Bolton Death –Dead-Obituaries : Singer  Chris Bolton has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Singer Chris Bolton has died, according to a statement posted online on November 2.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

God Help Us! Love you Chris Bolton. RIP. Much love and prayers go to his brother, Patrick Bolton & Family! I am so sad! My heart is 💔😢😭

Posted by Renee Spearman Scott on Monday, November 2, 2020

He was my host in Idlewild the same year Bishop Rance Allen performed. Chris Bolton …. #RIP. 💔

Posted by Theresa TRose Randleman on Monday, November 2, 2020

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

I will never forget you, your incredible voice and all the laughs we shared Chris Bolton. We were just clowning on FB a…

Posted by LaTonya Holmes on Monday, November 2, 2020

Shelia Moore-Piper wrote 
Oh no!!! My sincerest condolences to you and your entire family!!.

Jewel Cherry wrote 
May the peace of God rest upon their family now and always .

Linda Pringle wrote 
Oh no!!!!! I spoke to him a month ago after being on Paulette Wright’s Radio Show. I don’t know what to say.
Patrick, my deepest condolences to you and your family. He was a great guy.

Bayichi Mapengo wrote 
So Sad Brother.. God is with you through this tough times Papa

Wanda Adams wrote 
My prayers and condolences to you and your family!

Bret Leverett wrote 
Wowow. This is to much. Ppl r leaving at a crazy rate! Thx U CB for singing & blessing us with ur gift at our church.

Emilia Madondo wrote 
What a sad time you must be going through. May God comfort you and all those left behind

Sis Audrey F Muhammad wrote 
Praying for comfort my friend. May God be pleased with both of them.

Natalie J Riddle wrote 
I knew he looked familiar to me. I’m so sorry Theresa for your loss.

Heather Taylor wrote 
Dang! I thought I remembered him. Jesus! So sorry 2020 just won’t Stop!

