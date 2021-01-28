Chris Brooks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Brooks has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Chris Brooks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Eric Jones is in Upper East Side. 5h · Its sad to see your heros leave you and Chris Brooks was a hero. We have lost another NYC basketball legend and it never gets easier to digest. I watched his journey from the Gauchos where he played on phenomenal teams, to Gompers where he dominated the PSAL and then Oak Hill where he shined even brighter. Thank you big brother for representing at West Virginia and always giving us a show at Rucker Park and all the NYC tournaments you hooped at. I still hear Duke Tango voice…”Anti Grrrrrrravity” We will continue to show love and teach the next generation. Rest Peacefully Big bro! #rip #chrisbrooks #antigravity #legend #bronx #bx #nyc #gonetoosoon #sip #newyork 8080 62 Comments Like Comment Share

Cleve Gary Phelps

This was hard to see. Chris was in my Class never forget them city college thanksgiving games. So many tournaments and memories. I am lost for words right now.

Kp Smooth

My condolences to his family.❤️ NYC legend

Harper Williams

Damn! I remember playing against him in my Umass Days! He was a cool Brother! RIP

Darryl Jacobs

Wow! Sorry to hear of his passing. Outstanding player even greater person. My condolences to his family

Malcolm Williams

R.I.P Chris Brooks. Him and Greg poindexter put Gompers on the map.He was an intimidating presence on the court,dunking and blocking shots in the stands.

