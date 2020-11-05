Chris Browne Death -Dead :Chris Browne has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 5, 2020
0 Comment

Chris Browne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“PostgreSQL Conference on Twitter: “We regret to inform that Chris Browne, an inaugural member of the PGCon Program Committee, passed away on 2 November 2020. We remain grateful for his contributions over the years. Our condolences to his family.”

