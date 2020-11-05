Chris Browne Death -Dead :Chris Browne has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Chris Browne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.
“PostgreSQL Conference on Twitter: “We regret to inform that Chris Browne, an inaugural member of the PGCon Program Committee, passed away on 2 November 2020. We remain grateful for his contributions over the years. Our condolences to his family.”
We regret to inform that Chris Browne, an inaugural member of the PGCon Program Committee, passed away on 2 November 2020.
We remain grateful for his contributions over the years. Our condolences to his family.
— PostgreSQL Conference (@PGCon) November 5, 2020
