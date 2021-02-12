Chris Charlesworth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Charlesworth has Died.

By | February 12, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Chris Charlesworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Colin Larkin @colinmusopedia I’ve just heard from my old chum Chris Charlesworth that our other dear old chum Johnny Rogan has died. I published his first book on the Byrds, and since then he has become one of the finest music biographers of all time. He was a lovely oddball and will be missed.

Tributes 

Induct Gene Clark into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

We are saddened to hear that Byrds biographer (and Echoes contributor) Johnny Rogan has passed away. May he rest in peace…
Four Suns ProductionsCountry Rock Legacy

REdy
We’re shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Johnny Rogan. He was a great and prolific writer – not least on the subject of The Byrds – but also a unique human being. His support in the making of ‘The Byrd Who Flew Alone’ was invaluable. Say hello to Gene for us, Johnny.

