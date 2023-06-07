“Chris Christie news”: “Dnyuz Presents: 5 Key Facts to Learn About Chris Christie”

Former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey has announced his second campaign for president, after a disappointing run in 2016. Christie has had a roller coaster political career, from being a star presidential recruit to a scandal-dogged sixth-place finisher in New Hampshire. Here are five things to know about Chris Christie.

He had a meteoric rise in his first term as governor

Christie first drew national attention in 2009 when he was elected governor of New Jersey over a Democratic incumbent, Jon Corzine. He quickly notched legislative victories for Republicans in a Democratic-leaning state, including passing a major overhaul of New Jersey’s public employee pension system. Christie’s showmanship and combativeness made him appealing both to Republican voters and to party operatives. He was urged to run for president in 2012 but didn’t, choosing instead to give the keynote address for Mitt Romney at the Republican National Convention, become the chairman of the Republican Governors Association, and establish himself as an early front-runner for 2016.

… and a ‘Bridgegate’-fueled crash in his second term

If Christie’s first term as governor was politically triumphant, his second term was politically calamitous because of a scandal that became known as Bridgegate. High-ranking officials at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates bridges and tunnels between the two states, closed two of three lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J. The closings caused chaos. The ostensible rationale was to study traffic patterns. But it soon emerged that a Christie ally at the Port Authority had ordered the closings as part of a scheme to punish the mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing the governor’s re-election campaign. In a trial in 2016 against the deputy chief of staff and a Port Authority official, a witness testified that Christie himself had been told of the political reason for the closings while they were happening, and had laughed.

His 2016 campaign served to knock out Marco Rubio

Christie first ran for president in 2016 and never gained much traction against any of his competitors, much less Mr. Trump. He dropped out the day after coming in sixth in the New Hampshire primary. But Christie did have a significant impact on the trajectory of the Republican race, just not to his own benefit. He helped pave the way for Mr. Trump’s nomination by wounding the man who had looked to be his strongest opponent: Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

He was a member of Trump’s inner circle for years

After ending his own campaign, Christie quickly endorsed Mr. Trump, praising him for “rewriting the playbook of American politics.” Mr. Christie became a highly influential adviser to the Trump campaign. He defended Mr. Trump even when he went too far for other Republicans. Implicit in the alliance was that Mr. Christie would get a high-ranking job in the Trump administration, perhaps even the vice presidency. But while Mr. Trump chose him to lead his presidential transition team and offered him cabinet posts, Mr. Christie did not get the job he really wanted: attorney general.

… but has reinvented himself as Trump Enemy No. 1

Christie is pitching himself as the only candidate willing to confront Mr. Trump head-on. In a pre-campaign stop in New Hampshire in March, Christie tried to convince voters that he was the man to do this by evoking his long-ago brawl with Mr. Rubio. Voters remain unconvinced. In a recent Monmouth University poll, Mr. Christie was the only candidate or potential candidate with a net-negative approval rating among Republicans. Only 21 percent of whom viewed him favorably, compared with 47 percent who viewed him unfavorably. Christie supported Mr. Trump throughout his presidency, but has recently spoken out against him for undermining democracy. However, he still believes that Trump was a better choice than Hillary Clinton.

