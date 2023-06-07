“Chris Christie politics”: 5 Important Facts About Chris Christie

Former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey: From Rising Star to Scandal-Plagued Political Figure

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced his second campaign for president on Tuesday, four years after a disappointing run in 2016. However, Christie’s political career has been a roller coaster ride, filled with highs and lows.

Christie Had a Meteoric Rise in His First Term as Governor

Christie first gained national attention in 2009 when he was elected governor of New Jersey, a Democratic-leaning state, over a Democratic incumbent, Jon Corzine. He quickly notched legislative victories for Republicans, such as passing a major overhaul of New Jersey’s public employee pension system. Christie also attacked critics at public events, a tactic that is now commonplace but was more striking at the time. His showmanship and combativeness made him appealing both to Republican voters and to party operatives, who began urging him to run for president in 2012.

Christie’s Second Term Was Politically Calamitous Due to ‘Bridgegate’ Scandal

If Christie’s first term as governor was politically triumphant, his second term was politically calamitous because of a scandal that became known as Bridgegate. In September 2013, high-ranking officials at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates bridges and tunnels between the two states, closed two of three lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J. The closings caused chaos and was part of a scheme to punish the mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing the governor’s re-election campaign. A witness testified that Christie himself had been told of the political reason for the closings while they were happening and had laughed. Christie denied involvement, but the scandal consumed his second term and proved a serious liability in his first presidential campaign.

Christie’s 2016 Campaign Served to Knock Out Marco Rubio

Christie first ran for president in 2016 but never gained much traction. However, he did have a significant impact on the trajectory of the Republican race by wounding the man who had looked to be his strongest opponent: Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. In a debate in New Hampshire in early February, Christie went after Rubio mercilessly, accusing him of being inauthentic and relying on canned lines. The attack was so effective that the debate audience began to boo Rubio.

Christie Was a Member of Trump’s Inner Circle for Years

After ending his own campaign, Christie endorsed Donald Trump and became a highly influential adviser to the Trump campaign. He defended Trump even when he went too far for other Republicans. Implicit in the alliance was that Christie would get a high-ranking job in the Trump administration, perhaps even the vice presidency. However, he did not get the job he really wanted, attorney general. Even so, he stayed loyal, helping Trump with debate preparation in 2020. He did not break away until Trump tried to overturn his election loss.