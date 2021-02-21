Chris Craft Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Craft has Died .

By | February 21, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.

Chris Craft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Motor Sport magazine @Motor_Sport Chris Craft, who has died at the age of 81, deserves to be known for much more than his single grand prix start, writes @adamcooperF1

Tributes 

———————— –
Bobby Jeremy Cox
Oh wow Chris , great work . His family were friends of mine since as long as I can remember. Unfortunately he had Altzhimers!

Steve Grose
He did one F1 race at Watkins Glen. Making him the only Cornish F1 driver.
R.I.P.

Bobby Jeremy Cox
He also won the Gold Cup at Oulton I think in Brabham owned by DeCadenet , as usual no funds to carry on !

Bobby Jeremy Cox

Sad news today for those who remember sports cars and saloon cars when the racing was real, Chris Craft died today . Works Ford and Chevron driver . Lemans hero with Alan Decadenet when privateers had a chance , so nearly made it F1 , another talented driver who slipped through the net !
RIP. Chris .

