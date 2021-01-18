Chris Cramer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chris Cramer has Died .

Chris Cramer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Chris Rogers @ChrisRogersNews Sad to hear that Chris Cramer has passed away. A giant of news. Along with ITN he commissioned my first undercover investigation for CNN on child imprisonment. I am just one of many journalists that owe him. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n6mymIXzTW8

