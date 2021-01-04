Chris DeSessa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor Chris DeSessa has Died .
Professor Chris DeSessa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we inform you of the unexpected but peaceful passing of Professor Chris DeSessa. https://t.co/jv75kqcGSA pic.twitter.com/MJiHqVHdJC
— JWU Alumni (@JWUAlumni) January 4, 2021
JWU Alumni @JWUAlumni It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we inform you of the unexpected but peaceful passing of Professor Chris DeSessa.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.