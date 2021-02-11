Chris Dillard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Man killed himself in front of Texas congresswoman @BethVanDuyne ‘s house.

Chris Dillard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

New: The man who killed himself in front of Texas congresswoman @BethVanDuyne 's house, in a gated community, has been ID'd as Chris Dillard, communications director on her campaign last year. https://t.co/9WKYPgtS0z

