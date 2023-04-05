Chris Farlowe Dies : Chris Farlowe, Renowned Rock Vocalist, Dies at the Age of 81.

Chris Farlowe, Iconic Rock Vocalist, Dies at Age 81

British singer Chris Farlowe, known for his powerful vocals and hit songs like “Out of Time” and “Handbags and Gladrags,” has passed away at the age of 81. Farlowe was highly regarded as one of the most influential rock singers of his generation.

Early Life and Career

Farlowe was born John Henry Deighton in Essex, England in 1940. He began his music career in the mid-1960s as the lead singer of R&B band Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds. Their live performances, influenced by American Blues music, gained popularity in the UK. Farlowe’s unique voice and dynamic performance style quickly caught the attention of music critics and fans alike.

Success and Influence

In 1966, Farlowe signed with Immediate Records, co-founded by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham. His biggest hit, “Out of Time,” written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, reached number one on the UK charts. Farlowe’s success continued with other hits like “Handbags and Gladrags,” “My Way of Giving,” and “Ride on Baby.” He was also a sought-after session singer, working with numerous artists like Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

Farlowe’s influence on rock music cannot be overstated. His range, power, and soulful delivery inspired a generation of rock singers like Rod Stewart and Robert Plant. His music had a significant impact on the growth of the British Invasion, influencing American artists like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

Legacy and Remembrance

Farlowe remained a humble and down-to-earth person despite his massive success. He continued to perform well into his 70s, with tours and live shows throughout the UK and Europe. News of his passing has left fans and music lovers devastated.

Chris Farlowe’s contribution to the rock music scene will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through his iconic music. He may be gone, but his music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Chris Farlowe, and thank you for the music.