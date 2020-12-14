Chris Fowlie Death -Obituary – Dead : Chris Fowlie of wakefield ma has Died .
Chris Fowlie of wakefield ma has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Chris Fowlie, unexpectedly on December 12, 2020, following a car accident. Chris leaves behind his beloved wife, Kim, his stepson, CJ, his stepdaughter, Lily, and his son, Jack. Chris lived his life with passion, commitment, enthusiasm, and love. He was a loving husband, a committed father and stepfather, a kind brother, a loyal son, and a true friend. He was loved by many. He had a smile that lit up a room and exuded a friendly energy that put everyone at ease. He didn’t give a second thought to offering help to others. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Source: Fundraiser by Wendy Leone : Support the Family of Chris Fowlie
Tributes
———————— –
Lu Keohane wrote
Kim I’m so very sorry to hear about your families loss. I can only imagine what all of you are going through. If you need anything please let us know. Audra, Lu & Maddie
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.