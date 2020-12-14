Chris Fowlie Death -Obituary – Dead : Chris Fowlie of wakefield ma has Died .

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Chris Fowlie, unexpectedly on December 12, 2020, following a car accident. Chris leaves behind his beloved wife, Kim, his stepson, CJ, his stepdaughter, Lily, and his son, Jack. Chris lived his life with passion, commitment, enthusiasm, and love. He was a loving husband, a committed father and stepfather, a kind brother, a loyal son, and a true friend. He was loved by many. He had a smile that lit up a room and exuded a friendly energy that put everyone at ease. He didn’t give a second thought to offering help to others. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Lu Keohane wrote

Kim I’m so very sorry to hear about your families loss. I can only imagine what all of you are going through. If you need anything please let us know. Audra, Lu & Maddie

