Chris Fuelling Death -Dead : Chris Fuelling of Toledo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown..

Chris Fuelling has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 28, 2020.

Derek Braden is with Sam Sparm and 2 others . 3 hrs · Official Vigil tonight for Chris Fuelling at 7PM Miejers on Alexis (Toledo). Shine those cars up, lets have a positive thing for him. The whole city knows how much Chris loved cars. Please be respectful at the event.

Source: (19) Ohio Car Meets | Facebook

Tributes

Franky Weldon wrote

To the early mornings and the late nights we shared. The endless phone calls trying to catch our breath laughing so hard. Blasting Down the highway way to reckless just for a memory and a smile. Chris Fuelling your forever In my heart my boy. there’s to much to put in words. Till we meet again. Love you brother .

Sergio Esparza wrote

DAMN I just can’t believe what I woke up to smh. I’m really just lost for words and just mad af .. you are my boy , you are my family, we always had each other back growing up and had so much fun . We were just talking about life last week , I was supposed to come check out your new crib . We might have lost a bit of a connection but we always stayed close . I love you brother ! REST EASY and REST IN HEAVEN CHRIS .

If you need anything at all Chelsey Fuelling I’m here for you .

Christen Cornell wrote

Omg. Thats awful. I feel terrible for his wife and children. So sorry for your loss. Ill be praying for all of his friends and family.

Alexis Summer Wonser wrote

He was such a genuine person. Hearts broken for his family right now.

Angela Jarzeboski wrote

My condolences to you and his family, especially his children .

Rodney Williams wrote

Yeah he was on his way to come check out this tv he wanted.. I’m fucked up over this