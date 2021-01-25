Chris Garner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Garner has Died .

Father-in-Law of Craig Meyrick, Chris Garner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are very sad to hear of the passing this morning of club member and Father-in-Law of Craig Meyrick, Chris Garner, from Covid-19. Chris was previously the physio of our Sunday side. A true Hatter through and through too. Rest in peace, Chris. pic.twitter.com/aqbxdqvl5G — CrawleyGreenFC (@CrawleyGreenFC) January 25, 2021

