Chris Garner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Garner has Died .
Father-in-Law of Craig Meyrick, Chris Garner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are very sad to hear of the passing this morning of club member and Father-in-Law of Craig Meyrick, Chris Garner, from Covid-19.
Chris was previously the physio of our Sunday side.
A true Hatter through and through too.
Rest in peace, Chris. pic.twitter.com/aqbxdqvl5G
— CrawleyGreenFC (@CrawleyGreenFC) January 25, 2021
CrawleyGreenFC @CrawleyGreenFC We are very sad to hear of the passing this morning of club member and Father-in-Law of Craig Meyrick, Chris Garner, from Covid-19. Chris was previously the physio of our Sunday side. A true Hatter through and through too. Rest in peace, Chris.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.