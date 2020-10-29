Chris Huggett Death -Dead-Obituaries : British synth designer Chris Huggett, creator of the Wasp and OSCar has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes

RIP #ChrisHuggett, that is sad news! 😢 From the WASP to @wearenovation Bass Station and SuperNova he was very important for the development of British made synths — Zeitgeist (@NumanoiDeals) October 29, 2020

Added IT Jan '85: OSC OSCar (RIP Chris Huggett 😢), Roland TR707, Casio CZ101, Akai MG1212, Premier APK, Fostex MN15, Arion FX, the usual variety of guitars and amps, and – I know you've all been waiting on this – pt2 of the illuminating article on vans. https://t.co/WiY4GRn8fl pic.twitter.com/yDm7ekyz69 — mu:zines (@mu_zines) October 29, 2020

Just saw Dave Spiers pay tribute to Chris Huggett. Very moving. Listening to John Foxx on Electronic Dream Plant – the dirt in the ointment now. I am the WASP

I am the orchestra now From the excellent Bright Sparks: https://t.co/vktEpYPk3E — Qualius Mare (@strawn_na) October 29, 2020

Sad to hear that Chris Huggett has died, designer of synths like the EDP Wasp and the Oxford Synthesiser Company OSCar. He lived nearby. I am soppy about my home town and soppy about old synths, always wanted an OSCar in Oxford. https://t.co/RGD3IFH08y https://t.co/0ZZkmEvecb — Ben CatchYourCough Goldacre (@bengoldacre) October 28, 2020

SOS NEWS Chris Huggett, Britain's greatest synth designer of the EDP Wasp and Gnat, OSCar, Novation BassStation and SuperNova, sadly lost his two-year battle with cancer on 22/10/20https://t.co/8vF4ptY7Qh RIP Chris #synths #chrishuggett #synthdesigner #novation #synth pic.twitter.com/Rg7VdDaGp0 — Sound On Sound (@soundonsoundmag) October 28, 2020

RIP 🕊️ — Raylene Undercover Indie ® (@UndercoverIndi) October 29, 2020