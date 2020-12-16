Chris Jarman Death –Dead-Obituaries : 98.1 The Max Memphis Radio Legend Chris Jarman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Heaven is a much funnier place with Bad Dog AND Jarman there together. You know they already have everyone laughing so hard.

My heart hurts with this news. He is with Bad Dog and his mom happy healthy and laughing

By far the best morning show ever. You guys had made the best team. All the charity work you did and are continuing to do is awesome. Just not the same without him.

The Jar tragically passed away today. We are all heartbroken by this news. We will post more information as it becomes available

You made a real difference in the lives of the kids of St Jude and the communities in the Mid South. Rest peacefully sir-job well done

Frank R Evans III wrote

I wasn’t a fan but he was very popular and very young and had been on the radio in Memphis for many years.

Rest in Peace. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family.

Valerie Beaver wrote

He is now with his mom and John Bad Dog He is happy healthy and laughing. But my heart sure hurts down here

Jonathan McMurry wrote

Wow I had the pleasure of meeting him and working with him what a great man.