Chris Karenbauer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Karenbauer has Died.

Chris Karenbauer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2021.

Janet Gray Lord 5h · It is with utter shock and deep sadness to let you all know we lost another one of our members. Chris Karenbauer passed away at the age of 25. Chris was one of my former Monaca students and was always so full of life (and mischief) I have absolutely no idea what happened but my heart is so heavy this morning at hearing this sad news. Chris was on of the first and the youngest to join our group. He was always asking to do more hands on and had volunteered to be our treasurer I am sure as a group we will want to do something but in the meantime please keep his family in your prayers

Source: (20+) The We Choose Joy Project | Facebook

Tributes

Susan Curcio Pokita

Oh my!! Prayers to his family and all who loved him.



Amanda Mae

He’s the reason I joined this group and he will be missed dearly.

Marguerite Kakiou

So sorry to hear! Prayers to his family. May his memory be eternal.

