Chris Killip Death – Dead :Chris Killip Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Chris Killip has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Alex Boyd on Twitter: “I’ve just learned that Chris Killip has died…wow. Stunned by this news. He will live on through his work, which could at times be heart-wrenching, but was always compassionate. His images had the power to stop you in your tracks. What a loss. ”

I've just learned that Chris Killip has died…wow. Stunned by this news. He will live on through his work, which could at times be heart-wrenching, but was always compassionate. His images had the power to stop you in your tracks. What a loss. https://t.co/5aEsO8bpwj — Alex Boyd (@AlexBoyd) October 13, 2020

Tributes

———————— –