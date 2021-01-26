Chris Nagy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Nagy has Died.

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Chris Nagy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Nagy has Died.

Chris Nagy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services 10h  · On behalf of the members of Brick Police EMS we wish to extend our condolences to the Toms River First Aid Squad as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Chris Nagy, a resident of Brick Township, spent many years as a dedicated volunteer EMT in Brick and most recently in Toms River. Our thoughts are with his family.

Source: (20+) Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –
Roberta Staples Cartwright
Wow!! Met Chris a few times. Really nice guy. Condolences to the family.

Patrick Roach
Chris cared for my Mom when she was in Brick CCU-what a kind soul – this is shocking news – prayers to his family

Nanette Tarter
Very sad. It just takes a blink of an eye. Give Love show Love because before you know it they can be gone.

Shannon Christensen
Truly a loss. So sad. Wonderful human… selfless. Kind.

Stephanie Michelle Witham
So incredibly sad. His wife and family is in our prayers!

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.