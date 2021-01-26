Chris Nagy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Nagy has Died.

Chris Nagy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services 10h · On behalf of the members of Brick Police EMS we wish to extend our condolences to the Toms River First Aid Squad as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Chris Nagy, a resident of Brick Township, spent many years as a dedicated volunteer EMT in Brick and most recently in Toms River. Our thoughts are with his family.

Source: (20+) Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Roberta Staples Cartwright

Wow!! Met Chris a few times. Really nice guy. Condolences to the family.

Patrick Roach

Chris cared for my Mom when she was in Brick CCU-what a kind soul – this is shocking news – prayers to his family

Nanette Tarter

Very sad. It just takes a blink of an eye. Give Love show Love because before you know it they can be gone.

Shannon Christensen

Truly a loss. So sad. Wonderful human… selfless. Kind.

Stephanie Michelle Witham

So incredibly sad. His wife and family is in our prayers!