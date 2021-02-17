Chris Pearson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Pearson has Died .

Chris Pearson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

1/ It is with a heavy heart that we heard of the passing of Chris Pearson on 13 February. Chris served as archivist and researcher for both the Caves and @ShellGrotto , and was a generous friend to many. Picture- Chris at the opening celebration of the Caves. Photo: Frank Leppard. pic.twitter.com/6Wdz6tGlR2

