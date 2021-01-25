Chris Pillay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bodybuilder Chris Pillay has Died.

Chris Pillay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Barbie Moodley is with Cyril Moodley and Cyril Moodley. 22h · Chris Pillay had attended Burnwood Secondary and completed his matric in 1988 He was a legend in his field of body building/personal trainer and owner of Body Guru Gym in Umhlanga. Despite ALL he achieved he remained that humble friend we knew since childhood and a true gentleman. Chris’s accolades in his career include: Year: Various Accolade: 20-time provincial bodybuilding champion Year: Various Accolade: 5-time Mr. Natal overall champion Year: Various Accolade: 20-time South African body building champion(IFBB/NABBA) Year: Various Accolade: 3 time Mr. SA overall champion Year: Various Accolade: Represented SA 12 times at IFBB World Championships Year: Various Accolade: Represented SA twice at WPF Universe Year: Various Accolade: Placings include top 15, top 10, & top 6 at IFBB World’s Year: 1991 Accolade: Springbok colours Year: 2012/15/16 Accolade: Protea colours Our thoughts and prayers are with his family especially his 2 young daughters R.I.P our friend This virus has taken the best. CLASS OF 88

Source: (17) Burnwood Secondary | Facebook

Tributes

Leila Rajaram

R.I.P Chris

May tge almighty shower strength upon the Pillay family during this difficult time 🙏

Divyesh Maharaj

Deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. They will be in my thougths and prayers

