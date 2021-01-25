Chris Pillay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bodybuilder Chris Pillay has Died.

Chris Pillay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bodybuilder Chris Pillay has Died.

Chris Pillay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Barbie Moodley is with Cyril Moodley and Cyril Moodley. 22h  · Chris Pillay had attended Burnwood Secondary and completed his matric in 1988 He was a legend in his field of body building/personal trainer and owner of Body Guru Gym in Umhlanga. Despite ALL he achieved he remained that humble friend we knew since childhood and a true gentleman. Chris’s accolades in his career include: Year: Various Accolade: 20-time provincial bodybuilding champion Year: Various Accolade: 5-time Mr. Natal overall champion Year: Various Accolade: 20-time South African body building champion(IFBB/NABBA) Year: Various Accolade: 3 time Mr. SA overall champion Year: Various Accolade: Represented SA 12 times at IFBB World Championships Year: Various Accolade: Represented SA twice at WPF Universe Year: Various Accolade: Placings include top 15, top 10, & top 6 at IFBB World’s Year: 1991 Accolade: Springbok colours Year: 2012/15/16 Accolade: Protea colours Our thoughts and prayers are with his family especially his 2 young daughters R.I.P our friend This virus has taken the best. CLASS OF 88

Leila Rajaram
R.I.P Chris
May tge almighty shower strength upon the Pillay family during this difficult time 🙏

Divyesh Maharaj
Deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. They will be in my thougths and prayers

