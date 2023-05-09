Chris Pratt faith : Chris Pratt, an Actor, Recites Scripture in Response to Critics of His Faith – Faithwire

Chris Pratt Responds to Criticism Over His Faith by Reciting Scripture – Faithwire

Chris Pratt has spoken candidly about the criticism he receives for his Christian faith. The actor, best known for his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” said that if he was of this world, people would love him. However, as he has chosen to follow God, he faces criticism and scrutiny. Pratt has previously spoken about his faith journey, including how it led him to meet his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Despite any backlash, Pratt continues to speak openly about his beliefs, making him a rarity in Hollywood.

