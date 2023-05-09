“Chris Pratt faith comparison” : Chris Pratt draws a comparison between himself and Jesus in response to criticisms about his faith

Chris Pratt Responds to Faith Criticisms by Drawing Comparisons to Jesus

Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt, recently quoted a Bible verse when addressing rumours about his potential involvement with the Hillsong Church. Pratt, who has previously expressed his Christian faith, shared a passage from the book of James during an interview. The actor has been linked with the popular megachurch, which has locations around the world, but has not confirmed any official affiliation. Despite this, Pratt continues to be open about his beliefs and regularly shares inspiring messages with his fans on social media.

News Source : HullLive

Source Link :Chris Pratt compares himself to Jesus when responding to faith criticisms/