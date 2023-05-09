“Chris Pratt faith comparisons” : Chris Pratt Defends His Faith by Comparing Himself to Jesus Amidst Criticisms

“Chris Pratt draws parallel between himself and Jesus while addressing faith critiques”

Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt, recently addressed rumours about his involvement with the Hillsong Church. In a social media post, he quoted a Bible verse and spoke about his personal beliefs. “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth,” Pratt wrote. He went on to say that his faith is important to him and that he believes in treating everyone with love and respect.

