Chris Rogers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Christopher Rogers has Died.

Christopher Rogers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

Donna Davidson Rogers 8h · I am posting this with the deepest sorrow and condolences for the Rogers family. Chris Rogers was killed in a car accident I believe on Wednesday. Arrangements have not been established for his funeral. It is just heartbreaking, Chris was a good guy, I shared a lot of really good talks and times with him. This is a very unfortunate accident. I am asking that everyone please pray for peace for his family. God Rest Your Soul Christopher Rogers . I reposted from Ed. Rest In Peace Chris I have been praying for my family and remembering all the good times spent together.

Source: (20+) chris rogers – Search Results | Facebook

Tributes

Joanna Quinn

I’m so sorry Donna I just loved Chris . You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers

Donna Davidson Rogers

Joanna Quinn I know he was so funny and him and Jamie would be laughing, talking, giggling even. They both could cook. Jamie liked to grill but Chris must have learned his cooking from his momma. When he stayed with us he would cook some pretty good meals.

Karen Hunt

I’m so sorry Donna. Prayers for you and the rest of his family. He was a good man.