Chris Schultz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Longtime CFL and NFL offensive lineman Chris Schultz has Died.
Chris Schultzhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.
Longtime CFL and NFL offensive lineman Chris Schultz has died after suffering a heart attack. The native of Burlington, Ont., was 61. The Toronto Argonauts confirmed the death today. Picked by Dallas in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL draft after a college career at Arizona, the six-foot-eight Schultz was with the Cowboys from 1983 to 1986 before returning home to play for the Argonauts. Schultz was twice a CFL all-star during a nine-year playing career with the Argos. Schultz was named to the Argos’ all-time team in 2007.
MBC Radio
CFL on TSN analyst Chris Schultz suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 61 year. He was a household name to football fans in Canada, spending more than 20 years covering both the NFL and CFL after becoming a mainstay on the CFL on TSN panel in 1998. Schultz most recently served as colour analyst for the Argos radio broadcasts. I loved watching him at work and learned a lot of stuff on the game from his analysis. #RIP Schultzy
Bernard Seguin
So sad to hear, he was always so pleasant and loved the game!! Condolences to his family and friends. RIP
Tim Weselak
RIP Chris.. Had a nice chat with him at Grey Cup in Ottawa. Condolences to the family
Andre Thibert
Andrew Cameron
So sad! What a great Talent! Way too young! Condolences to your Family Sir!
Chris Wynn
Way to young … RIP Chris … I enjoyed your commentary
John Crash
RIP Schultzy….61 is too young…always enjoyed your football insight, and you were a Dallas Cowboys…
Kenn Kelly
Terrible news, much too young. Condolences to Family and Friends.
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Alumni
We are saddened to share the passing of Argo’s Alumnus Chris Schultz, at 61. The CFL ALL-STAR was a mainstay on CFL on TSN, joining the network after having played with the Dallas Cowboys in 1983-86 & then 9 seasons with the Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup in 1991. Our sincerest condolences to Chris’ family, friends & his #TSN, #CFL & #CFLAA community.
