Chris Smith Death -Dead-Obituaries : Missing Chris Smith Body Found Dead – Cause of Death Unknown.
Chris Smith has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.
“Gary Priestley on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that I hear Chris Smith’s body has been found. He was an absolute gentleman & a mountain running great as well as very strong on the cross!! Thoughts are with his family!! I’ll never forget the good times we shared @smithcj_5 RIP my friend ”
It is with great sadness that I hear Chris Smith’s body has been found. He was an absolute gentleman & a mountain running great as well as very strong on the cross!! Thoughts are with his family!! I’ll never forget the good times we shared @smithcj_5 RIP my friend 😢😩😔 pic.twitter.com/CpgAKcYAl3
— Gary Priestley (@GaryPriestley7) October 29, 2020
Tributes
Dreadful news and one’s heart goes out to Chris Smith’s family and his many friends all across the world of athletics! https://t.co/dWADu8CrCh
— Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) October 29, 2020
A body has been found in the search for a missing fell runner who was part of Team GB. 43-year-old Chris Smith set off on a run from Invervar in Perthshire on Tuesday afternoon but never came back. @UCBMedia
— UCB News (@UCBNewsTeam) October 29, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.