Chris Wesseling Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Wesseling has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Chris Wesseling has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Still terribly sad to hear about the passing of @ChrisWesseling. I’ve tweeted at him numerous times throughout the years about football, tv shows, and cornhole and he ALWAYS would respond. The football world is a lot less fun without Wes in it.
— Joe Day (@joeday17821) February 16, 2021
Tributes
