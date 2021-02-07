Chris Wesseling Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chris Wesseling has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Chris Wesseling has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

My heart is broken. We have lost our amazing friend Chris Wesseling. An ally like no other. The most unique of men. The finest drinking pal + thinker. Honest. Fair. Kind. Real. A dreamer. We will love + protect his beautiful wife @LakishaJackson + little Linc until the end. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/naBLwjmBhB — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) February 6, 2021

Tributes

Northern Ireland NFL Supporters

Just read the terrible news that Chris Wesseling of the around the NFL podcast has passed away. Those who will be joining us tomorrow night have a drink ready as we have lost a member of the NFL family. #AroundTheNFL

Jason Toms

I was scrolling through Twitter like usual and then suddenly a proper “wait, what?!” moment.

RIP Chris.

Gemma Torr

How awful. My thoughts are with his family. He’ll be much missed in most of the NFK fan pages/groups x

Sam Baumgartner

Awful awful news. I wasn’t the most consistent listener of Around the NFL or his other work but its obvious his impact was huge. RIP.

Andrew Bell

I’ve followed the pod since the early years. The four of them together just works. They’ve tried to paper over the cracks this last year, but it’s not been the same without Wess. His comebacks are legendary especially to Gregg. Thanks for posting this Paul. It’s like 2021 has said ‘hold my beer 2020’. So bloody sad and wrong.

Simon Winstanley

Genuinely devastated. Always hoped to go for a beer with him some day at a live show but now I’ll never get the chance. Heart breaking.

Galileo West

Truly great NFL analysts aren’t a dime a dozen. And people who have given their life to a sport are even rarer. This is a crippling loss to the NFL. But putting aside the football (who’s going to correct Greg now?) he was a father, uncle, husband and son. He was a core member of a large family and that’s a bigger loss than he is to the football family he lovingly adopted.

Andrew Gait

Have hardly listened to the podcast and yet still very saddened by this. Always enjoyed the four of them together and it’s hard to believe it’ll never happen again.

Andrew Bell

As well as his insight on the podcast Chris was a fine purveyor of longform articles on the game. This is probably his seminal piece – ‘Luv Ya Blue’ – about the Houston Oilers. https://www.nfl.com/news/luv-ya-blue

Remembering the hysteria, love affair with the ’70s Houston Oilers

NFL.COM

Jonathan Melhuish

Balls he was such a nice guy and great writer and analyst on the nfl.