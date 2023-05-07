chris wilhoit Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring the Life of Chris Wilhoit: A Legacy of Excellence

Honoring the Legacy of Chris Wilhoit: A Life of Significance

Remembering Chris Wilhoit: A Life Filled with Passion, Purpose, and Love

Chris Wilhoit was a man who lived a life full of passion, purpose, and love. He was a dedicated husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of countless people with his infectious energy and unwavering positivity. Sadly, Chris passed away on July 23, 2021, at the young age of 46, leaving behind a void that will be felt by many.

Early Life

Chris was born on December 19, 1974, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He grew up in a loving family with his parents, siblings, and grandparents. Chris was a gifted athlete from a young age, excelling in basketball, football, and baseball. He also had a passion for music and played the guitar in several bands throughout his life.

Career and Family

After graduating from high school, Chris attended Carson-Newman University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He then went on to work in various industries, including healthcare, real estate, and finance. Chris was a natural leader and quickly rose through the ranks in his career, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

But Chris’s greatest joy in life came from his family. He met his wife, Misty, in 1999, and they were married in 2001. Together, they had three children, whom Chris cherished above all else. He was a devoted father who always put his family first and made sure they knew how much he loved them.

Community Involvement

Chris was also an active member of his community, volunteering his time and resources to various charities and organizations. He was a member of his local church, where he served as a deacon and led youth groups. Chris was passionate about helping others and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

A Positive Outlook on Life

Despite facing many challenges throughout his life, including health issues and financial struggles, Chris never lost his positive outlook on life. He believed in the power of faith and love to overcome any obstacle and inspired others to do the same.

Legacy and Memorial Fund

Chris’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched during his time on earth. He will be remembered as a man who lived life to the fullest and loved deeply. His infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering faith will be missed but never forgotten.

In his memory, Chris’s family and friends have established the Chris Wilhoit Memorial Fund, which will support causes that were dear to his heart. Donations can be made in his honor to continue his legacy of giving back and spreading love.

Conclusion

Chris Wilhoit lived a life well-lived, filled with purpose, passion, and love. He was a shining example of what it means to be a good husband, father, friend, and community member. Though he is no longer with us, his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the lasting impact he made on the world. Rest in peace, Chris.