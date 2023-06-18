Chris Wintergreen, a Police Officer, Dies in the Tragic Death of Mark Christopher Wagner.

Mark Christopher Wagner and Chris Wintergreen: Two Tragic Deaths
Mark Christopher Wagner, a beloved member of the community, passed away suddenly yesterday. He was a kind-hearted man who always had a smile on his face and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In another tragic incident, Chris Wintergreen, a police officer, lost his life in the line of duty. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer who bravely served his community and made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve.
Both of these deaths have left a profound impact on our community and we extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.
