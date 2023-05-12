Chrishell Stause Net Worth : Inside Chrishell Stause’s Impressive Net Worth

Introduction

Chrishell Stause is an American actress, real estate agent, and television personality who has achieved great success in her careers and has a net worth estimated at $5 million. Her hard work and talent have made her a household name in Hollywood, and she continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment and real estate industries.

Early Life

Chrishell Stause was born on July 21, 1981, in Draffenville, Kentucky, and grew up in a working-class family. She attended Murray State University and earned a degree in theatre before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

Career

Chrishell began her career as an actress in 2005, with a guest role on the television series “Scare Tactics.” She then appeared in several other popular TV shows, including “All My Children,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Selling Sunset.”

In 2013, Chrishell decided to switch careers and became a real estate agent, working for the real estate firm The Oppenheim Group. She quickly became one of the top real estate agents in Los Angeles and made a name for herself in the industry.

In 2018, Chrishell returned to the entertainment industry and appeared on the reality television show “Selling Sunset.” The show was a hit, and Chrishell quickly became one of the most popular cast members. She has since appeared on every season of the show and has become a household name.

Net Worth

Chrishell Stause’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, which she has accumulated through her successful careers as an actress and a real estate agent. She has also made a significant amount of money from her appearances on “Selling Sunset” and through endorsements and sponsorships.

Personal Life

Chrishell Stause was married to actor Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. The couple met on a dating app and got engaged in 2016 before tying the knot a year later. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2019, which was a difficult time for Chrishell.

Chrishell has also been open about her struggles with infertility and has been an advocate for women who are going through similar experiences.

Conclusion

Chrishell Stause is a talented and hardworking celebrity who has built an impressive net worth through her careers as an actress and a real estate agent. Her determination and dedication to her careers have made her a household name and a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. With her popularity on the rise, it is clear that Chrishell will continue to achieve great success in the entertainment and real estate industries.

Chrishell Stause earnings Chrishell Stause salary Chrishell Stause income How much is Chrishell Stause worth? Chrishell Stause financial status