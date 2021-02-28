Chrissy Cozzi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chrissy Cozzi has Died .

RT @QuiltFestival: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own, Chrissy Cozzi, due to COVID. Chrissy was one of the most buoyant, joyful, & positive people you could ever meet. And as our Show Operations Assistant, was a dynamo presence on the show floor & offices.



