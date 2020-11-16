Chrissy Walters Death -Dead : PC Grad Chrissy Walters has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
2017 PC Grad Chrissy Walters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.
“PCHS Patriots on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of 2017 PC Grad Chrissy Walters. She was an athlete that cheered, played soccer, and in multiple clubs. She was a True Patriot and made an impact on her entire community. Keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. PCHS loves you! ”
PCHS loves you! pic.twitter.com/hQPevGZZVY
— PCHS Patriots (@PCPatriotsports) November 16, 2020
Tributes
