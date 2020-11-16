Chrissy Walters Death -Dead : PC Grad Chrissy Walters has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 16, 2020
0 Comment

Chrissy Walters Death -Dead : PC Grad Chrissy Walters has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

2017 PC Grad Chrissy Walters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

“PCHS Patriots on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of 2017 PC Grad Chrissy Walters. She was an athlete that cheered, played soccer, and in multiple clubs. She was a True Patriot and made an impact on her entire community. Keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. PCHS loves you! ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.