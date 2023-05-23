“Christchurch lockdown” today : Man Enters Christchurch High School Grounds Triggering Lockdown

Man’s Entrance into School Grounds Prompts Lockdown in Christchurch High Schools today 2023.

Two high schools in Christchurch were put on lockdown after an “unauthorised person” entered the school grounds. Avonside Girls’ and Shirley Boys’ High Schools evacuated students to tennis courts as a precautionary measure. The man, who was not armed, was behaving oddly and had walked onto the school grounds without permission. Enquiries are ongoing.

Read Full story : Christchurch high schools go into lockdown after man walks onto school grounds /

News Source : Nathan Morton,NZ Herald

