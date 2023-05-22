Christian Brueckner – the suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance : Suspect Christian Brueckner charged with sex offences in Madeleine McCann case

Who is Christian Brueckner? The Suspect in the Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

One of the most perplexing cases in recent history has been the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which has stumped investigators for over 15 years. However, in 2020, a new potential suspect emerged in the form of German prisoner Christian Brueckner. He has recently been charged with multiple sex offences that allegedly occurred between 2000 and 2007, and a remote reservoir in Portugal's Algarve that he used to visit is currently being searched for further evidence related to the case. Brueckner is described as being a prolific burglar and has been convicted of sex crimes against young girls. He was named a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case by Portuguese police in April 2022 and is currently serving time in a German prison for the rape and murder of a 72-year-old woman. Brueckner has been linked to numerous other disappearances of children, including the cases of a boy and a girl in Germany and a number of others.

News Source : Lucy Skoulding

