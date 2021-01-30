Christian Daigle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Christian Daigle has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Christian Daigle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Momentum Hockey's own Christian Daigle. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. #momentumfamily — Momentum Hockey (@Momentum_Hockey) January 29, 2021

Momentum Hockey @Momentum_Hockey We are saddened to hear about the passing of Momentum Hockey’s own Christian Daigle. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. #momentumfamily

NOTICE.