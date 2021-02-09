Christian Hall Body: Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 19yo Christian Hall shot and killed by Police .

Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

Christian Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

19yo Christian Hall needed HELP. On 12/30, he experienced a mental health crisis and @PAStatePolice were called to assist. Instead of helping Christian, deputies fatally shot him with his hands raised. This is NOT how cops should handle mental health crises! #JusticeForChristian pic.twitter.com/QVDggTq44u — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 3, 2021

CHRISTIAN HALL WAS SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE. 19 years old. he was on a bridge with a gun intended to harm himself because he was suffering a mental health crisis. he was shot with both his hands in the air. — — nuha 📌 check pinned (@NIH4CHU) February 8, 2021

‼️‼️ Please sign this petition demanding that the Pennsylvania Attorney General take on the case of Christian Hall, who was killed by police during a mental health emergency on December 30. The police did not “serve & protect” him. They ended his life. https://t.co/ETWM5LG2tU — abigail carter (@abbscarrtt) February 9, 2021





TW: adoptee mental health emergency, police brutality.

“Christian Hall was adopted by multiethnic parents, Fe and Gareth Hall, shortly before his first birthday. Unfortunately, Fe and Gareth would not get to spend more than two decades with their loving… https://ift.tt/3kVDNRt

Once again we are shown that police are useless killers lacking any ability to condemn the actions of their colleagues #ChristianHall