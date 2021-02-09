Christian Hall Body: Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 19yo Christian Hall shot and killed by Police .

By | February 9, 2021
0 Comment

Christian Hall Body: Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 19yo Christian Hall shot and killed by Police .

Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

Christian Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump 19yo Christian Hall needed HELP. On 12/30, he experienced a mental health crisis and @PAStatePolice were called to assist. Instead of helping Christian, deputies fatally shot him with his hands raised. This is NOT how cops should handle mental health crises! #JusticeForChristian

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –



FCCNY

TW: adoptee mental health emergency, police brutality.

“Christian Hall was adopted by multiethnic parents, Fe and Gareth Hall, shortly before his first birthday. Unfortunately, Fe and Gareth would not get to spend more than two decades with their loving… https://ift.tt/3kVDNRt

Dr. M, Esq. (Disbarred)
@chikignome

Once again we are shown that police are useless killers lacking any ability to condemn the actions of their colleagues #ChristianHall

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Christian Hall Body: Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 19yo Christian Hall shot and killed by Police .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.