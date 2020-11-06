Christian Miller Death –Dead-Obituaries : Nebraska Wrestler christian miller has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
We are incredibly saddened to announce that one of our own, Christian Miller, has passed away.
As we process the loss…
Posted by Nebraska Wrestling on Thursday, November 5, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Angela Zamarripa Rivera wrote
Heartfelt Condolences to his Family and Friends RIP .
Betty Vertin wrote
Sending love and prayers to Christian’s family and the entire Husker community. I’m so very sorry for this loss.
Cassie Chandler
Wrestled with my grandsons in HS. Prayers for his family. Eternal rest grant unto Christian.
Kim French wrote
Sending prayers to families & friends of Christian & Max!
Carole Nelsen Bates wrote
Very sad news. Peace and healing to the Husker wrestling community and his family.
·
Todd Candy Kemnitz-Crownover wrote
Prayers to the families, our son Kaleb wrestled Max! We will always have close ties to the Huskers in the Rockets! God-bless.
Bob Gevelinger wrote
So sorry. Prayers to Christian’s family, teammates, friends and coaches.
Kelly Moisey wrote
The Moisey family sends our prayers and love to his family along with his wrestling family .
Robbie Rickard wrote
I am so so sorry for this tragic loss. May God be with all during this time of grief and onto a time of happy memories. You are in my prayers.
Rhonda Weidner Rodriguez wrote
Prayers for Christian’s family & team and friends. Prayers for the Hughes’ family as well. This is heartbreaking.
Cathy Brewer Robertson wrote
My thoughts and prayers are with Christian’s family and the Husker team and coaches for their loss.
