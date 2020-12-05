Christian Taylor Death –Dead-Obituaries : NFL Honors people killed through Gun Violence.
Say His Name: Christian Taylor
Christian is one of the many individuals being honored by players and coaches this season through the NFL’s helmet decal program.#SayTheirStories: https://t.co/vwi75WmNxr pic.twitter.com/BEkxiV8Tb7
— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
RavFal613 wrote
I’m just wondering, do cops expect people to just stop and say “ok Mr. Policeman, take me to jail”. No, people are going to resist. Competent cops are able to deescalate, incompetent ones reach for thier guns.
twinkii wrote
He was on psychedelics and broke into a car dealership where he smashed in the windshield of a car and attempted to steal it and many other vehicles…
Sir Sipsalot wrote
Its still wild to me when people say “well don’t break the law and you won’t get shot”. Good people make dumb decisions all the time. Doesnt mean you should die from it. Breaking into a car dealership shouldnt result in the death of a teen with his whole life ahead of him.
Travis wrote
I agree But we have to realise that dumb decision can be fatal no matter how old you are. What color your skin tone is. I have read multiple storys about loving mothers and bright young kids who crossed a barrier to take a selfie and plummet to their death. Dumb decision
frank @silentsufferer5 wrote
In December of 1998 my father took his own life. I’ve written a book about my teenage life during that time. This book is filled with laughs, but also delves into depression and mental health issues. Please help me raise awareness so others won’t suffer in silence!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.