Christian Taylor Death –Dead-Obituaries : NFL Honors people killed through Gun Violence.

Christian Taylor has died, according to a statement posted online on December 5 . 2020.

We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

Say His Name: Christian Taylor Christian is one of the many individuals being honored by players and coaches this season through the NFL’s helmet decal program. #SayTheirStories : https://t.co/vwi75WmNxr pic.twitter.com/BEkxiV8Tb7

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

RavFal613 wrote

I’m just wondering, do cops expect people to just stop and say “ok Mr. Policeman, take me to jail”. No, people are going to resist. Competent cops are able to deescalate, incompetent ones reach for thier guns. twinkii wrote

He was on psychedelics and broke into a car dealership where he smashed in the windshield of a car and attempted to steal it and many other vehicles…

Sir Sipsalot wrote

Its still wild to me when people say “well don’t break the law and you won’t get shot”. Good people make dumb decisions all the time. Doesnt mean you should die from it. Breaking into a car dealership shouldnt result in the death of a teen with his whole life ahead of him.

Travis wrote

I agree But we have to realise that dumb decision can be fatal no matter how old you are. What color your skin tone is. I have read multiple storys about loving mothers and bright young kids who crossed a barrier to take a selfie and plummet to their death. Dumb decision

frank @silentsufferer5 wrote

In December of 1998 my father took his own life. I’ve written a book about my teenage life during that time. This book is filled with laughs, but also delves into depression and mental health issues. Please help me raise awareness so others won’t suffer in silence!