Nauman Masih, blasphemy suspect, sentenced to death in Pakistan court. : Christian youth Nauman Masih sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan

A Pakistani court has sentenced Nauman Masih, a Christian youth, to death and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for alleged blasphemy. Masih was arrested four years ago on the basis of a complaint and has been in jail since then. The accusation against him was based on sharing blasphemous content on a messaging app. The prosecution presented evidence and witnesses against him, including forensic records of his cellphone that proved he had shared blasphemous content through WhatsApp. Pakistan is one of the Islamic countries where blasphemy is punishable by death. In the past, accused individuals have been beaten to death by mobs before legal proceedings could begin.

News Source : Sanskar Tiwari

