Christina Bain Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christina Bain has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Christina Bain has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
What a wonderful remembrance of Christina Bain on Ravelry's home page today. I enjoyed every interaction with the delightfully sharp and kind @oharethey. My condolences to her beloved family and friends and the https://t.co/MjUaG6alIV team.
— Kay Gardiner🗽Juris Doctor (@KayGardiner) February 11, 2021
