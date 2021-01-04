Christine Dacera Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead after attending a New Year’s party with friends at a hotel in Makati City.
Christine Dacera has died, according to a statement posted online on January . 2021.
A 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead after attending a New Year’s party with friends at a hotel in Makati City, police reported Sunday.
Christine Angelica Dacera Y Faba, a resident of San Isidro, General Santos City, has abrasions and hematomas on her legs and knees. Members of the PNP are still waiting for the official results of medico-legal and the toxicology results.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
What a cruel and scary world we live in. To all female friends, please keep yourselves safe at ALL TIMES, we never know what may happen to us in the future.
Fly High, Ate Christine Dacera, may you rest in peace and condolence to Dacera Family.
What a cruel and scary world we live in. To all female friends, please keep yourselves safe at ALL TIMES, we never know what may happen to us in the future.
Fly High, Ate Christine Dacera, may you rest in peace.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.