Christine Earle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Christine Earle has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Christine Earle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Deeply saddened to hear of Christine Earle’s passing- a wonderful lady, philatelist, and exceptional Secretary of Royal Philatelic Society London. Heartfelt condolences to all her family and many friends. — Peter Cockburn (@Galliflagrans) January 29, 2021

Peter Cockburn @Galliflagrans Deeply saddened to hear of Christine Earle’s passing- a wonderful lady, philatelist, and exceptional Secretary of Royal Philatelic Society London. Heartfelt condolences to all her family and many friends.

NOTICE.